Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at CIBC

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Metro stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.
About Metro
Read More: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.