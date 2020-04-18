Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at CIBC

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

