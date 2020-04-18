Robert W. Baird Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,275.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,345.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,867.44. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

