CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Down to $18.85

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $18.85. CIT Group shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 1,141,885 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.52 per share, with a total value of $30,272.00. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Insiders bought 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CIT Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in CIT Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

