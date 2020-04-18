Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $14.75. Huntsman shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 1,082,812 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 229,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,793.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 704,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $64,016,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Huntsman by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

