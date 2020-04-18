Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.63. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 143,286 shares.

RBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

