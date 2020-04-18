Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.63. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 143,286 shares.

RBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

