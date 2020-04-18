Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $6.95

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.95. Halliburton shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 13,873,940 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,577 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

