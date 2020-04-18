Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.43. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 835,921 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

The company has a market cap of $354.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

