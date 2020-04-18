Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Gap Down to $6.41

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 149,399 shares changing hands.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.20.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 62.56%.

In related news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3,901.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.