ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Shares Gap Down to $5.74

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.74. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 57,922 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 496.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

