THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.30. THERAPIX BIOSCI/S shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 16,038 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised THERAPIX BIOSCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

