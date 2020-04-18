Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.23. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 78,544 shares.

Several research firms have commented on DB. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth $76,009,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,323,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth $10,473,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

