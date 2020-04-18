ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.28. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 1,229,278 shares.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

