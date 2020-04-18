PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.61. PBF Energy shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 2,004,954 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

The stock has a market cap of $770.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,236,192 shares of company stock valued at $37,240,755 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,571,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,481,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 689,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 524,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

