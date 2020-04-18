ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Gap Up to $18.55

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $18.55. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 671,875 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0654 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QID. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 131,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.