ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Gap Up to $18.55

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $18.55. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 671,875 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0654 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.
About ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)
ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.
