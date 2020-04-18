ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Gap Up to $18.55

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $18.55. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 671,875 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0654 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QID. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 131,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Shares Gap Down to $2.63
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Shares Gap Down to $2.63
Halliburton Shares Gap Down to $6.95
Halliburton Shares Gap Down to $6.95
Trillium Therapeutics Shares Gap Down to $4.43
Trillium Therapeutics Shares Gap Down to $4.43
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Shares Gap Down to $6.41
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Shares Gap Down to $6.41
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Shares Gap Down to $5.74
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Shares Gap Down to $5.74
THERAPIX BIOSCI/S Shares Gap Down to $0.30
THERAPIX BIOSCI/S Shares Gap Down to $0.30


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report