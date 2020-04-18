NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Shares of NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.59. NF Energy Saving shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 33,646 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NF Energy Saving at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

