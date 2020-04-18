Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $11.63. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 293,656 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 3,489.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4,125.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

