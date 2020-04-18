Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Shares Gap Up to $21.58

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $21.58. Tallgrass Energy shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 3,381,134 shares.

TGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 152,770,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $3,429,687,869.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,042,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 69,591 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

