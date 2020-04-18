Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GELYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GELYF. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geely Automobile in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Geely Automobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Shares of GELYF stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.