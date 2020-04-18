Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.41). Medical Transcription Billing reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 353.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

MTBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $95,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kimberly J. Grant sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $29,337.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,688 shares of company stock worth $740,908. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

