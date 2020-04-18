$4.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce $4.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $4.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $20.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $19.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.85.

TDG opened at $337.40 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,501 shares of company stock worth $30,540,723. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,245,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

