Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $2.70. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $13.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $293.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $224.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

