Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Earnings of $14.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings of $14.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.32 and the highest is $17.39. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $15.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $61.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.20 to $67.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $67.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.00 to $74.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,164.87.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,996,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in AutoZone by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $991.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $926.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,083.92. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.