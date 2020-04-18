$4.10 EPS Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report $4.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18. McKesson reported earnings per share of $3.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $14.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $14.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.42 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $141.61 on Friday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.15 and a 200 day moving average of $143.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

