Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings per share of ($3.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.35). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($2.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($15.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.99) to ($13.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($13.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.04) to ($7.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $132.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,515.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 179,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in bluebird bio by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

BLUE opened at $55.71 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $147.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.53.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

