Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,489 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Provident Financial Services worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFS opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFS. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

