Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Otter Tail worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 3,167.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTTR. Sidoti raised their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

