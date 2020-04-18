Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,503 Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Masonite International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Masonite International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.