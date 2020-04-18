Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,892 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Cohen & Steers worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

CNS opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 51.05%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

