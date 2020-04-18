Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.36% of The Providence Service worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in The Providence Service by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Providence Service by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of The Providence Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRSC opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $746.24 million, a PE ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.371 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

