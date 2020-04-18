Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.36% of The Providence Service worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in The Providence Service by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Providence Service by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of The Providence Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRSC opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $746.24 million, a PE ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.371 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

