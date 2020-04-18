Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.54

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.54 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 1370358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.76.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.