Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CarMax, Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $118.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

KMX stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 47.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

