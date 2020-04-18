Norges Bank Takes Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 658,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

TCO opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.09. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

