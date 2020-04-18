Norges Bank Takes $20.64 Million Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 625,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,437,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,339,000 after purchasing an additional 625,614 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42,614 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE SJI opened at $25.90 on Friday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

