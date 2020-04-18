Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Kadant worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kadant by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kadant by 714.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,998 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $6,548,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kadant by 13,940.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kadant by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KAI opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $873.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.42. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Kadant from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.02.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

