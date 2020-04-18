8,787,717 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,787,717 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.62% of Southwestern Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of SWN opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

