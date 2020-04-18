Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 964,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 3.18. Adient PLC has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

