Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Monro worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Monro by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Monro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $49.36 on Friday. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

