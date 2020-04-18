Norges Bank Buys New Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 381,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IBTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,955.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

