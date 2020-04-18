Norges Bank Takes $20.72 Million Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 401,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,000. Norges Bank owned 0.71% of Blackline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackline by 9.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Blackline by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackline in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

