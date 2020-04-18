Norges Bank Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 155,058 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,553 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.63.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

