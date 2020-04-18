Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 455,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,426,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.64% of Sleep Number as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,603,000 after buying an additional 156,413 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 161,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $23.38 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

