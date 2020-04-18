Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,895 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after buying an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 327,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in National Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NBHC stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. National Bank Holdings Corp has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.