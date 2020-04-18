Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,791,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 343.93, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $486.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.67. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.44%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

