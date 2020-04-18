Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 60,073 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Marten Transport by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. Marten Transport, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

