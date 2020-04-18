TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,369 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of TiVo worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TiVo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TiVo by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 100,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TiVo by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 187,538 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TiVo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of TIVO opened at $6.74 on Friday. TiVo Corp has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $859.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.07.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

