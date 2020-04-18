Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,982 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of H&E Equipment Services worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEES opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $478.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.58.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director John Sawyer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $346,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 32,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

