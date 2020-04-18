Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 770,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kimball International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,768,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after buying an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimball International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 91,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimball International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kimball International Inc has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.16 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

