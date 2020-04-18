Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $899,000 Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,099,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 147,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,976.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,078.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $641.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

