Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 350 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Saul Centers worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 449.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFS opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. Saul Centers Inc has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $738.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Saul Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.