Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cna Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cna Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

NYSE CNA opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Cna Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

